Joe Biden Up There Cracking Joke After Joke
By Kyle Koster
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his economic plan and the historic UAW agreement today, and the speaking engagement doubled as an opportunity to work on his tight five. At one point there was a loud crashing noise that sounded an awful lot like a person falling. Biden, perhaps the human being on the planet most carefully scrutinized for either falling or not falling, quipped that the press needs to note that he's not the one who went boom.
Then Biden dipped into some more physical comedy by making the sign of the cross upon mentioning Donald Trump and joking that he only looks 30 years-old.
Look, not exactly side-splitting stuff but a solid B effort from behind a presidential seal. Maybe B+ if you enjoy the Borscht Belt stuff.