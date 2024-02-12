Joe Biden Tweets 'Just Like We Drew It Up' After Taylor Swift and the Chiefs Won the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in Super Bowl LVIII. Patrick Mahomes led a thrilling touchdown drive and hit Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown with seconds remaining in the first and only overtime period. With the win, the Chiefs completed the NFL script for those out there who believe in Taylor Swift-related conspiracy theories. And that's when Joe Biden tweeted.
Dark Brandon had the Chiefs the entire time.
It's a simple tweet, but certain people should really dislike it. The only other thing Biden did during the Super Bowl was join TikTok where he gave a shout out to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now the world will wait to see if Taylor Swift will continue with the script and endorse Biden or if she'll support Donald Trump, who likes her Liberal boyfriend. Yes, that's the NFL storyline we're going to have to carry into the offseason.