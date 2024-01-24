United Auto Workers President Calls Donald Trump a 'Scab'
The 2024 presidential election is heating up. Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary Tuesday night, and people are now rushing to declare their support for candidates as it appears a Joe Biden-Trump rematch is inevitable. On Wednesday, the United Auto Workers endorsed Joe Biden, with president Shawn Fain going so far as to call Trump a "scab."
Here's video of the speech Fain gave:
Well that makes things pretty clear who the union is backing. Claiming Trump "stands against everything we stand for as a union, and as a society" is pretty stark.
Biden supported the UAW's strike in 2023 by actively joining the union's picket line. He was the first sitting U.S. president to do so. Fain clearly believes Trump didn't support it and sided with the billionaire owners.
Trump defeated Nikki Haley in New Hampshire Tuesday night, though some believe it was closer than it should have been. With 97 percent of the votes counted, Trump leads Haley 54.4 percent to 43.3 percent.