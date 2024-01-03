Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Aaron Rodgers After Jeffrey Epstein Comments
On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers made some comments during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that may have landed him in some hot water. Towards the end of his segment, Rodgers implied that Jimmy Kimmel should be worried about the release of a list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, implying the late night host would be on it. It didn't take long for Kimmel to respond.
Kimmel took to Twitter and blasted Rodgers' suggestion. He further claimed that if the four-time NFL MVP continued saying things like that they would be seeing each other in court.
Here's what Kimmel had to say:
Cousin Sal, Kimmel's real-life cousin, responded as well:
Rodgers going on an ESPN show and saying defamatory things about one of ABC's stars can't be something Disney is pleased about. I'd be shocked if the company didn't do something about this.
McAfee has had Rodgers on for years now and his segments after gotten increasingly strange. The pair used to discuss football and what the sport was like behind the scenes, but now it's either discussions about psychedelic drugs or conspiracy theories, with Rodgers repeatedly discussing everyone's vaccination status. Things have gotten weird.