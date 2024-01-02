Aaron Rodgers Suggests Jimmy Kimmel Is On Jeffrey Epstein Associates List
Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and, as per usual, things got weird. One would expect weekly conversations with the New York Jets quarterback on ESPN to cover, you know, the NFL, but not when Rodgers and McAfee are involved. This week, the conversation covered ayahuasca (again), psychedelics, conspiracy theories, oh and Rodgers also suggested Jimmy Kimmel is on the list of Jeffrey Epstein associates due to be released.
Yeah, you read that right. In a parting shot out of nowhere, the four-time MVP claimed Kimmel was really hoping the list of Epstein's associates isn't made public.
Here's video:
We know Rodgers has nosedived hard into the world of conspiracy theories, but this is something quite different, given that he's actually naming someone as being associated with a convicted sex offender.
In early 2023, Kimmel took to his show made fun of Rodgers' opinions on UFOs and Jeffrey Epstein. Here's what Kimmel said:
Rodgers essentially accusing Kimmel of being on Epstein's client list is pretty serious. Additionally, I'm pretty sure Disney won't be thrilled about a regular guest on an ESPN show essentially accusing one of its stars of being buddies with Epstein -- we all know what the connotation is there.
Remember when Rodgers would go on McAfee's show and break down games and give behind-the-scenes stories from his time with the Green Bay Packers? That seems like it was a decade ago.