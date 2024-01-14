Furious Jimmy Johnson Near Tears Giving Fake Speech to Cowboys on Fox Halftime Show
The Dallas Cowboys had a nightmare first half against the Green Bay Packers in their NFL Wild Card weekend matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Packers took a 27-7 lead into the half after a performance that left fans in either shock or tears. On the FOX Halftime Show, former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson gave the speech that he would have given if he'd been in the locker room. It did not appear to be acting. Just a frustrated Dallas legend, embarrassed by what he'd seen in the first half.
"I don't need to have people pointing the finger, one thing or another. You get your rear end in there and you play the way you know how to play. We can win the game! We're going to open it up. We're going to go fast tempo. Defense get after Jordan Love. You can't give him that much time. You do what you're supposed to do we'll win this game!"
He looked and sounded furious and his eyes looked like they could have worked up some tears if Michael Strahan hadn't jumped in to pretend to be a motivated player.
We'll see if Mike McCarthy could do the job Johnson thought he would have in the second half.