Young Cowboys Fan Crying During Second Quarter, While Packers Fan Sibling Loves Life
The Green Bay Packers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in their Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas hosted the game after finishing the season 12-5, tied for the second best record in the NFL. And it was a nightmare for the home team. In fact, there was at least one Cowboys fan crying before halftime, which has to be a new record.
It appears we have an interesting family dynamic here. We don't know for sure, but it looks like mom and dad are Packers fan, as is this kid's brother. Perhaps, growing up in Texas he decided to go against his family and root for the local team. Sorry, kid, but this is what that means. Heartbreak and never knowing happiness.
Meanwhile, that kid's parents have never seen their team play a game without a Hall of Fame quarterback on the roster until this season and well, the future doesn't look so bad.
But who knows. Maybe the Cowboys will come back and this kid will be the one laughing on the car ride home.