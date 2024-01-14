Cowboys Fans Were in Shock After Dak Prescott Pick-Six
By Liam McKeone
It was a Sunday from hell for the Dallas Cowboys as they hosted the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs and wasted no time in going down big. The Packers marched down the field on Dallas' vaunted defense and scored on the first possession of the game. Things went downhill quickly from there for the Cowboys as they gave up another two touchdown drives to Jordan Love while Dak Prescott could not get anything going.
That may be an understatement, too. Prescott was desperately attempting to connect with CeeDee Lamb throughout the first half and kept failing. Mike McCarthy did his quarterback no favors with a nonsensical game plan and horrible play calling. Remarkably the Cowboys managed to hit rock-bottom in only the second quarter, as Prescott threw a brutal pick-six at the two-minute warning that would put Green Bay up 27-0.
The cameras then panned to a stunned Dallas crowd. You can see the shock and horror in their eyes. It is tremendous content.
The look of fans watching their favorite team embarrass themselves in the playoffs. Again. This time in front of their home crowd, a change of pace from last year's season-ending disaster in San Francisco to the 49ers.
It was brought up that those Cowboys fans are the ones who suffer the most. They all appear too young to have enjoyed the heyday of the 1990s, the dynasty team that made them America's Team. Yet they are old enough to have been on the receiving end of all the vitriol the rest of the NFL built up as a result of those Super Bowls and outsized media attention that followed. The worst of both worlds.
The Cowboys managed to salvage something out of that first half nightmare, quickly getting down the field and scoring a touchdown after the pick-six. So they're only down by 20 points going into halftime instead of 27. The little things. But despite those efforts it seems the Cowboys fans in attendance are on their way to seeing Dallas collapse in epic fashion once more.