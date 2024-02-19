The Big Lead

Three Jimmy Garoppolo Free Agent Destinations

By Liam McKeone

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
facebooktwitter
Prev
4 of 4
Next
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll / Cooper Neill/GettyImages

New York Giants

This would be a safe option for both parties. The Giants now know the value of a quality backup quarterback after losing Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor over the course of last season, ending up with Italian sensation Tommy DeVito. DeVito was a fun story but Brian Daboll clearly did not trust him to throw further than five yards downfield, which makes it mighty hard to win a football game. With one year to go before they can realistically move off Jones' contract they'll be investing in some depth for the quarterback room and Garoppolo fits the mold. Plus he knows Daboll from the Patriots days. Familiarity matters in the NFL.

Garoppolo wouldn't really be given a chance to start here so if that's his priority then he'll be looking elsewhere. But if he wants to work for a guy who knows his skillset for a comfortable lump of cash without needing to undertake starting quarterback responsibilities, this is the optimal place for him. The Giants get some quarterback depth with a guy the head coach is familiar with. Jimmy G gets paid and lives in New York City when he isn't in New Jersey. Pretty close to a win-win with very reasonable expectations on both sides.

Home/Latest NFL Leads