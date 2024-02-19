Three Jimmy Garoppolo Free Agent Destinations
By Liam McKeone
New York Giants
This would be a safe option for both parties. The Giants now know the value of a quality backup quarterback after losing Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor over the course of last season, ending up with Italian sensation Tommy DeVito. DeVito was a fun story but Brian Daboll clearly did not trust him to throw further than five yards downfield, which makes it mighty hard to win a football game. With one year to go before they can realistically move off Jones' contract they'll be investing in some depth for the quarterback room and Garoppolo fits the mold. Plus he knows Daboll from the Patriots days. Familiarity matters in the NFL.
Garoppolo wouldn't really be given a chance to start here so if that's his priority then he'll be looking elsewhere. But if he wants to work for a guy who knows his skillset for a comfortable lump of cash without needing to undertake starting quarterback responsibilities, this is the optimal place for him. The Giants get some quarterback depth with a guy the head coach is familiar with. Jimmy G gets paid and lives in New York City when he isn't in New Jersey. Pretty close to a win-win with very reasonable expectations on both sides.