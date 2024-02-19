Three Jimmy Garoppolo Free Agent Destinations
By Liam McKeone
Denver Broncos
The Broncos seem all but set on jettisoning Russell Wilson as soon as possible, which means they have an opening at quarterback. They got an up-close look at the "good" version of Garoppolo in the first game of the season in 2023. Jimmy G went 20-of-26 for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 17-16 win. Not quite earth-shattering numbers but he avoided enough self-inflicted wounds to win, something Wilson struggled with at times last season. Denver could also reasonably hope Garoppolo's game would be elevated by playing for Sean Payton after he made his fame by playing for Kyle Shanahan.
The Broncos would be a true "bridge quarterback" opportunity. They are not going to have a lot of money to work with after cutting (or, somehow, trading) Wilson. They own the No. 12 pick in this year's draft, high enough for a foundational talent somewhere on the roster but definitely too low to grab any of the big-name quarterbacks. Bringing in Garoppolo gives Payton another year to get his system in place and maybe win a few games too.