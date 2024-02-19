Three Jimmy Garoppolo Free Agent Destinations
By Liam McKeone
New England Patriots
This would be far more realistic if Bill Belichick was still in charge. There's nothing that man loves more than a retread. However, even with him out of the building for the first time since Y2K, Garoppolo might make sense for the Pats depending on what direction they want to go. With the No. 3 overall pick they are not guaranteed a shot at the two prospects widely accepted to be "franchise quarterbacks" in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Jayden Daniels is a legit candidate for No. 3 but opinions are a bit split on his ability to be a franchise guy in the same way Maye and Williams are projected to be. If the Pats aren't sold on Daniels, they could very easily trade down with someone who is and use this draft to accumulate assets and talent to restock a barren roster.
Which would more than likely result in a vacuum at quarterback, one that simply cannot be filled by Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones after the disasterclass they teamed up to produce in 2023. Instead, they'd probably be more willing to turn to their old friend Garoppolo. New England has more than $60 million in cap space so they could ink Jimmy G to a short-term deal while still filling out other holes in the roster. It wouldn't lead to many more wins in 2024 but they'd have a better chance at appearing competent on the offensive side of the ball, which is all fans are asking for at this point. Both sides could be happy with this arrangement.