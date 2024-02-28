Jimmy Butler (Heat Wentz) Is the Star of a New Fall Out Boy Video
By Kyle Koster
Walk into any hipster coffee shop and you'll be overwhelmed with a cacophony of voices talking about how So Much (For) Stardust, the title track on Fall Out Boy's critically acclaimed album that brought the band all the way to officially back last year, simply does not get enough credit. It wasn't the most celebrated song on the record but real FOB heads have been making powerful arguments on all the important message boards in the quest to have it creep into the band's all-time top-10. And dammit, I've personally made dozens of those posts, deep down knowing that it would probably be resigned to a deepish cut rarely enjoyed in concert.
Turns out, couldn't be more wrong. Fall Out Boy debuted their music video for the song to make tickets to their upcoming tour even harder to get and more expensive and it feautres more close-up shots of Jimmy Butler than you might see during a week of watching Miami Heat games.
Truly, take the amount of scenes you're expecting Butler to carry and multiply it by at least eight. You'd think he was actually the frontman.
But when you think about it, all of this makes perfect sense. It was only months ago when Butler went on Instagram Live blasting My Chemical Romance while wooing Damian Lillard. He's doing that hair thing and attracting a bunch of nicknames like Ball Out Boy already so it would have been stupid not to explore some synergistic opportunities to collaborate. Throw in the fact that he was prominently featured in a Fall Out Boy production eight years ago while he was a member of the Bulls and are we sure this shouldn't have happened sooner?
Rising pop-punk lifts all boats so it's not a competition, yet it's important to ask if Butler starring in a music video for Fall Out Boy is a more impressive combination of sports and pop culture than Stephen Curry singing with Paramore on stage.
We cannot wait for what comes next in this developing partnership of collaboration. Nikola Jokic working as a bouncer at a Hidden in Plain View show? Cade Cunningham doing the cover art for a Motion City Soundtrack release? Payton Pritchard producing The Starting Line?
The possibilities are endless.