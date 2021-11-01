Roundup: Jerry Remy Dies at 68; 'Dune' Won at the Box Office; Astros Stay Alive in World Series
One dead, 15 wounded in Mexico explosion ... Joe Biden faults China and Russia for absence at G-20 talks ... Nightmares might actually be a good thing ... American Airlines cancelled more than 1,400 flights this weekend ... China's electric cars are putting European automakers on notice ... The COP26 summit could feature stark disagreements ... Nearly 5 million people have died of COVID-19 ... "Dune" topped the box office this weekend ... October was the highest grossing box office month of the year ... Kal Penn came out and announced his engagement ... Sam Darnold has a concussion after a brutal hit ... The Jets somehow beat the Bengals ... Jameis Winston was carted off with a knee injury ... The Steelers beat the Browns ... Jeff Traylor and UTSA agreed to a contract extension ... College GameDay is headed to Cincinnati ... Jerry Remy died at 68 after long battle with cancer ... Gary Patterson is out at TCU ... The Astros stayed alive in the World Series ...
This was incredible, honest stuff from Lane Johnson:
An excerpt from Jon Stewart's conversation with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen:
Swearing is definitely better in a Scottish accent:
Ol' Dirty Bastard -- "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" (Thanks to Kayla for the recommendation)