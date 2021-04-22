Jerry Jones' Mind Once Again Goes to Strange Places When Thinking About the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys hold the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft and really ought to use it on a defender to help bolster one of the league's worst defenses last season. There is a chance, however slim, they do not and instead take Florida's Kyle Pitts. The biggest reason they might do that is because Jerry Jones, who calls the shots around there, is "infatuated" with the elite tight end prospect.
Pitts would be an absolute blast to watch catching balls from Dak Prescott while lining up next to Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. It wouldn't be the smart move, but it sure would be the fun one. The Cowboys shared an excerpt of Pitts' interview with the team and ownership and Jones told him "We can dream of visions of sugar plums around here" in expressing how excited he was at the possibility of Pitts in Dallas.
Jones is eccentric in that way billionaires can be, but not harmfully so like Elon Musk. He's just kind of weird. He buys his wine at a gas station. He put together what looked a whole lot like an evil lair to announce his draft picks from during last year's virtual draft. This isn't the first time Jones' mind has wandered to places unknown when thinking about the Cowboys; he admitted last year that he thought about Dez Bryant in the shower, and compared CBA negotiations to owls and chickens having sex.
Jones is presumably referencing the opening lines of "Twas The Night Before Christmas," which feels on-brand since it's April. He could have also been referencing Visions of Sugar Plums: A Stephanie Plum Holiday Novel by Janet Evanovich, which appears to be some kind of thriller-romance novel. I'd say it's a toss-up.