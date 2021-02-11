Jerry Jones Consoles Chiefs Fan While Buying Gas Station Wine
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11, 2021, 1:56 PM EST
Jerry Jones buys his wine at a gas station. Maybe that's how all billionaires in Texas do it, but we don't know for certain. What we do know is that a Kansas City Chiefs fan ran into Jones at a gas station in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Tuesday.
Jones, looking out for fellow humans by wearing a mask, was nice enough to take a picture and say he felt bad for Patrick Mahomes. He also shouted out North Texas where this Chiefs fan goes to school.
There is just so much to love here. Jones buys his own wine. Jones buys his own wine at a gas station. Jones buys his own wine at a gas station on a Tuesday afternoon. Jones will say hi and let you take a picture of him buying his own wine at a gas station on a Tuesday afternoon. Between this and the super yacht, I'm starting to think Jerry Jones has things* figured out (*Non-quarterback division).