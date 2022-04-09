Roundup: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are Engaged; Tiger Woods Made Cut at the Masters, LeBron James Done For Season
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, again ... Top prospect Amari Bailey is changing perceptions on his way to UCLA, the NBA ... Zelensky: Borodyanka "much worse" than Bucha ... Miguel Cabrera seems to be accepting a less prominent role ... Massive power outage in Puerto Rico continues ... Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years ... The Dow rose on Friday to end the week ... "Beverly Hills Cop 4" now has a director ... "Dancing With the Stars" moving to Disney Plus ... COVID cases are rising quickly in NYC and D.C. ... Mariners sign J.P. Crawford to five-year extension ... Aaron Judge and the Yankees still don't have a new contract ... LeBron James is done for the season ... Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters ... Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead ... Updated 2022 Masters leaderboard ... Freddie Freeman wants to move away from Acuña drama ... Luka Doncic facing a suspension ... Javy Baez walked it off in his Tigers debut ...
Josh Brolin faced off with the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The trailer for Operation Mincemeat looks fantastic.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt revisited scenes from his career.
Billy Joel -- "Captain Jack" (Live at Shea Stadium)