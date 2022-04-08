Javy Baez Delivers Bizarre Walk-Off in Tigers Debut
The Detroit Tigers signed Javy Baez to a big contract this offseason to be the face of the franchise during its next wave. After one game, things are going pretty well.
During his debut on Friday, Baez went 2-for-5, made an incredible defensive play and hit a walk-off winner for his new team. In short, he was everything the Tigers needed him to be.
In the top of the second inning he made this stop and throw to get Andrew Vaughn:
Then in the bottom of the ninth with a runner on third, two outs and the game tied 4-4, Baez came through, though it came on a strange play. Baez hit a deep fly ball to right and A.J. Pollack tracked it to the wall. The ball appeared to hit Pollack's glove before he secured caught it on a second chance. But Baez and others immediately spotted that it had actually hit the wall before going off Pollack's glove.
Check it out:
That's a 5-4 win for the Tigers over the Chicago White Sox. The celebration was a bit delayed but still pretty raucous.
What a cool moment for Baez with his new team. Almost as cool as Jack White's National Anthem from earlier in the day. Baez is still one of MLB's most exciting players and if he can keep his energy and focus up this year, it could be special for Tigers fans.