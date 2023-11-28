Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Fires Back at Plastic Surgery Rumors; CM Punk Returns to Raw; Bears Shut Down Vikings
More Israeli hostages freed as cease-fire is extended two days ... Latest on the Israel-Hamas war ... George Santos could face expulsion this week ... The latest from the stock market ... Mars needs insects ... The new dating app etiquette ... Amazon has surpassed UPS and FedEx as biggest delivery business in U.S. ... WWE-UFC merger challenged in lawsuit ... Cailee Spaeny talks "Alien: Romulus" ... Jennifer Lawrence hits back at plastic surgery rumors ... Stephen Colbert cancels "Late Show" episodes after suffering ruptured appendix ... Taika Waititi didn't want to direct a Marvel movie ... Frank Reich fired by the Panthers ... Bears shut down Vikings, win 12-10 ... Updated 2024 NFL Draft order ... LeBron James is now the NBA's all-time minutes leader ... Purdue tops AP Poll ... CM Punk returned to WWE Raw ...
Five notable MLB names facing a tough market [CBS Sports]
Trevor Lawrence vs. C.J. Stroud could be the NFL's next great QB rivalry [Yahoo Sports]
Jai Lucas builds on family's hoop legacy [The Athletic]
Keenan Allen is squandered [Defector]
The strange $55 million saga of a Netflix show you'll never see [New York Times]
Three Frank Reich replacements for the Panthers [The Big Lead]
Sebastian Maniscalco took on the Hot Ones gauntlet.
This is really cool.
UNTOLD: Battle of the Sexes from Jason Momoa's episode of SNL.
Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Saunders both discussed falling asleep on set.
Nirvana -- "In Bloom"