Three Replacements For Frank Reich as Panthers Head Coach
By Liam McKeone
On Monday the Carolina Panthers fired Frank Reich less than a year into his tenure as head coach. The team has gone 1-10 through the first 12 weeks of the season and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has not shined the way Carolina expected the top pick in the draft to shine. How much of that is Reich's fault compared to the horrible personnel the Panthers put around Young is certainly up for debate but owner David Tepper has proven to be an impulsive decision-maker when things are not going the way he wants. So Reich is out, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will take over as interim head coach.
The next hire is very important for the Panthers. Young is, in theory, their ticket to long-term success and even his subpar rookie season to this point (1,877 yards, nine touchdowns, eight interceptions) shouldn't damper his long-term outlook too much. They need to hit a home run or they'll end up losing most, if not all, of the remaining years on Young's rookie deal-- typically the most optimal time for a bad team to take the leap to a good team while there's money to go around and good vibes to enjoy.
Given Tepper had zero issue ditching Steve Wilks after he did a really good job replacing Matt Rhule once he got fired last year, there is little to no hope that Tabor will keep the gig as the interim coach after this season. So who could the Panthers find to replace Reich for the 2024 season and potentially beyond?
Ben Johnson
The Lions' offensive coordinator interview with the Panthers last offseason but withdrew his name after deciding to return to Detroit. Perhaps Carolina makes him a bigger offer now. Johnson's head coach stock was sky-high entering the year and that has not changed as he's authored the second-best offense in the league by yards per game. His schemes are bold and creative, effectively bolstering both the running and passing attack. The Lions have put up some stinkers but by and large Johnson has done an excellent job with his personnel this season and it bodes well for his ability to do so with less talent in the future. Young offensive-minded head coaches are all the rage right now and Johnson is set to be next in line, whether in Carolina or elsewhere.
Jim Harbaugh
We are contractually obligated to include Harbaugh in these lists around this time of year. Obviously his annual dalliance with the NFL has been significantly overshadowed by the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan but you simply cannot rule him out. Harbaugh could decide at any point that he is sick and tired of the NCAA and bolt for the big leagues, which shouldn't be a problem now that his discipline has been meted out. Is Harbaugh the right hire? Well, he's a culture-builder and a good QB coach, so the Panthers could do worse. But he would definitely butt heads with Tepper and demand more control than the billionaire would be comfortable giving up. So if he's willing to give the keys to Harbaugh, keep an eye on this.
Jim Caldwell
As noted in the above Ian Rapoport tweet, it turns out Jim Caldwell is indeed still in the NFL and has been working in Carolina this season. He'll be the special advisor to the new offensive coordinator for the rest of the year, which sets him up well to take the top job because the head coach is basically a special advisor to the rest of the coaches on staff. Caldwell has said somewhat recently that he doesn't want to be a head coach anymore after getting the short end of the stick from the Lions a few years ago but his tune could change for an organization he likes. He's also the sort of steady presence at the top that the Panthers desperately need so it's a good match on the surface.