Jeff Teague’s Club 520 Podcast Joining The Volume As Part of Shay Shay Media
By Kyle Koster
Jeff Teague’s Club 520 podcast is joining The Volume as part of Shannon Sharpe’s Shay Shay Media, The Big Lead has learned. Club 520, hosted by the former 12-year pro, Brandon Hendricks and DJ Wells from their Indianapolis studio, became a viral sensation this year with unique storytelling and interviews that were truly unvarnished. Teague and his team will drop two to three podcasts per week where they cover NBA, culture, and more. The podcast will be available on Club 520’s socials and all podcast platforms.
Teague’s ability to establish himself and his show as a true breakout phenomenon without larger distribution is genuinely impressive and this deal should help him build upon that, as The Volume-Shay Shay Media endeavor continues to grow.
“I’m happy to have Jeff Teague and the Club 520 podcast be part of Club Shay Shay and The Volume,” said Shannon Sharpe. “We are excited to work with Jeff, Brandon, DJ and Mike.”
“We are huge fans of what Shannon and The Volume have been building,” Teague said. “It’s the perfect platform to take Club 520 to the next level.”
With the addition of Club 520, The Volume now has more than 20 shows, including The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Club Shay Shay, The Draymond Green Show and The Richard Sherman Podcast. Since launching in 2021, the network has amassed 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. The network generated 330 million downloads and 2 billion impressions in 2022.
Club Shay Shay, in concert with The Volume for less than a month, boasts 1.25 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million views per month. After launching just two weeks ago, Nightcap with Unc and Ocho — Sharpe’s show with Chad Johnson — is already averaging over 2 million weekly views on YouTube and 12 million weekly views on social.