Taylor Swift Has Arrived in Buffalo For Bills-Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are facing off the the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday and it might be the most anticipated game of the 2023 NFL season. And, as you would expect, Taylor Swift is on hand in Buffalo to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Here she is arriving:
And some more:
An interesting subplot of this game is the fact that Swift's friend, Hailee Steinfeld is dating Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That ramps the intrigue around the game up a lot for a certain demographic of casual fans.
Swift has been a ubiquitous presence at Chiefs games over the past few weeks and appears all-in on supporting Kelce throughout the playoffs, even on the road. Today she's even ventured into the territory Bills Mafia commands to support her guy. She's a brave lady.