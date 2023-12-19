Jalen Hurts Appeared to Call Out His Teammates After Brutal Loss to Seahawks
By Liam McKeone
The Philadelphia Eagles lost in painful fashion to the Seattle Seahawks on national television last night, giving up a touchdown to Drew Lock with 30 seconds left to drop their third straight game. Even with the added context of Jalen Hurts fighting through what sounded like a fairly serious illness to suit up and play at less than 100 percent it's the kind of loss that makes a team look in the mirror. Philly is supposed to be a Super Bowl contender and teams like that are supposed to take care of business against a backup quarterback, even in one of the league's tougher road environments. What's more, a contending team should definitely be playing more inspired after getting embarrassed by a division rival one week prior.
Instead the Eagles looked... pretty much the same they have recently. They're inconsistent offensively and overly dependent on Hurts or one of his receivers making a play rather than scheming up yards. The defense is sieve-like when it matters most. To toss analysis aside completely, the vibes are simply bad. Matt Patricia is in charge despite everything we know about him and Philly has shown very little reason to believe in them. They've won games because they are extremely talented up and down the roster but toughness and execution have been difficult to find over for a while now.
All of this was emphasized by Hurts' comments during his presser last night. He told reporters he didn't feel the team was committed and then got sarcastic when asked to elaborate.
The vibes... they are horrendous!
Not that they should be good after three consecutive losses. Especially the sort of losses the Eagles have suffered through. Getting smoked by the 49ers and Cowboys, two alleged peers in the championship contention tier of teams, and then losing to Drew Lock should have a very negative effect on this team. And who knows? Maybe it's just what the doctor ordered.
Philly will take on the Giants on Christmas next week, which presents quite the opportunity to play out the building frustration. Perhaps then they'll show the commitment the quarterback wants.