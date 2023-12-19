Drew Lock's Emotional Interview After Monday Night Football Ruled Very Hard
By Kyle Koster
Drew Lock led his first game-winning drive in 1,142 days on Monday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes very much alive by nipping the Philadelphia Eagles in the final minutes. If you were surprised to see the backup quarterback out there, know that Lock was a bit surprised himself as the hours leading up to kickoff were full of uncertainty based on Geno Smith's health and availability. Once he did get the official nod, Lock did the thing a lot of second-stringers do in today's NFL: prove they're capable of winning real games against real opponents and being a part of Wild Card Weekend if they really had to.
ESPN's Lisa Salters caught up with him for a postgame interview and it was immediately clear that the moment was magical and Lock wasn't stifling any of the emotion he was feeling.
“It’s so hard to describe the feeling of not playing for so long, or at least what feels like a really long time to me," he said. "And then you sit there, you watch games, you wonder, ‘Can I do this still? I haven’t been out there on the field.’ That’s the human nature of it."
"You get back out there last week… I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m the man still, I can go do this.’ And then you got another test this week, where I didn’t know if I was gonna play or not. Sure enough, ended up playing…the Eagles tonight. The boys around me rallied tonight and it just…gosh! It feels so good. I’m so proud of everybody tonight.”
Salters was fantastic in recognizing Lock wanted to be reflective and by pulling the same thread to get maximum emotion. It was one of those moments where everyone at home realized they were watching something special in the moment. And one of those moments where boring people like myself say dopey things like you gotta love sports because, for all their nonsense, they bring us moments like this when least expected.