WNBA Player's Wild Caitlin Clark Prediction Came True
By Quinn Allen
The Indiana Fever has been completely reinvented under rookie phenom Caitlin Clark, who has brought a lot more eyes to the WNBA. Clark previously starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes and has lived up to expectations at the pro level, leading her team to a 19-17 record.
Clark has already broke numerous records and currently owns averages of 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 42% shooting from the field. The 22-year-old leads the WNBA in assists and sits just 11 dimes off the league record in a season.
Coincidentally enough, Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington predicted she'd be the top playmaker back in April.
Via Yahoo Sports:
Carrington, along with everyone else, knew Clark would be a game-changer for the WNBA. She's on her way to winning Rookie of the Year and has already turned into one of the faces of the league. A season ago, the Fever were just 13-27. With Clark leading the way, they're set to make the playoffs.
Clark and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese are a blessing to the WNBA and have played a massive part in the women's game gaining more popularity. Clark will have the chance to set the assists record on Wednesday against the Las Vegas Aces.