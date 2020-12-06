Ian Rapoport Identifies Four NFL Coaches on Verge of Being Fired
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 6, 2020, 9:27 AM EST
It's already been a dubious year for head coaches on the hot seat and it could get worse before the season ends.
With three head coaches already fired during the 2020 season, NFL insider Ian Rapoport added a few more heads to the chopping block this morning, naming Eagles coach Doug Pederson, Jets coach Adam Gase, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as potential dead men walking the rest of the season.
The reasoning for each is different but, according to the report, it seems Lynn is in the most imminent danger with his miscues against the Bills last week putting him squarely in front of the firing squad. Here's an excerpt from the story.
However, last week's issues -- two running plays with no timeouts on the goal line with the clock running out -- could loom large. There are plenty of other factors involved late in games, but ultimately, it falls on the head coach. Could the Chargers make a change if more in-game issues emerge? Potentially. The hope from all involved is that it doesn't come to that.
Rapoport notes that Gase and Marrone "face an uphill battle" to keep their jobs, which is no surprise given their incompetence leading their respective franchises recently. The Jets are 0-11 this year and 7-20 since Gase took over in 2019 -- not to mention all of the friction he's created with several star players. Marrone is 23-40 as Jags head coach including 12-33 the last three years. If either kept their jobs beyond this season it would be a shocker.
As for Pederson, despite leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl win in 2017, he hasn't eclipsed 9 wins in a season since (they did make the playoffs both years) and Carson Wentz has exponentially regressed this year. The 3-7-1 Eagles are still fighting for a playoff berth in the mediocre (being nice) NFC East, but there's a growing belief within the Eagles franchise that Pederson could be on his way out.
Bill O'Brien (Texans), Matt Patricia (Lions) and Dan Quinn (Falcons) were already relieved of their command this season and soon enough they could have company. It sounds like Lynn is in the most danger of an in-season firing while Gase and Marrone seem most likely to go after the season. Pederson has the accolades to support his case for continued employment, but it appears even a Lombardi Trophy might not be enough to save him.
Tough times on the coach market, but they call it the Not For Long league for a reason.