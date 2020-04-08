Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick Argument Deemed Stupid as Hell By Source With Knowledge of Situation
By Kyle Koster | Apr 08 2020
It appears Tom Brady came into his morning interview with Howard Stern prepared, which shouldn't surprise a single person. Outside of a mildly amusing push to pepper his conversation with naughty words, the best quarterback of all time has been poised and -- as is his wont -- far from the most interesting man in the world.
That's not to say he's said nothing of substance. On the contrary, Brady has been just forthcoming enough to make some headlines. The biggest may be that he knew this past season would be his last in New England and that he and Bill Belichick openly discussed it. When pressed by Stern about the topic that has unfortunately dominated sports talk for the past decade, Brady answered with what has always been the obvious answer.
Brady Or Belichick has always been a deeply flawed topic on its face. There really is not one without the other. And how could a person possibly endeavor to come up with an answer based in reality without a thorough understanding of what's been going on behind the scenes for 20 years?
Yet that has not stopped 77,000 thousand segments or blog posts exploring the question. To hear one of the primaries address it head-on and with such clear derision is really spectacular. The culmination of so many level-headed dreams.
Brady and Belichick had a long and fruitful marriage. Like any marriage, there were times one party was helping it run more smoothly than the other. Then those roles would switch. That's it. That's the whole relationship.
If Stern could have either LeBron James or Michael Jordan on in the coming weeks, we could take out the other most-tired topic. Oh, what a world that would be.
We shouldn't sleep on how much of a compliment the quarterback gave his coach. Rarely does an athlete at that level admit that they couldn't have reached the highest of highs without help. It's clear that though there may have been friction behind the scenes, two very mature people realized they were in a symbiotic relationship.
So that's it. It's time to put it to bed. Brady vs. Belichick is a pretty crappy argument. And that's straight from the goat's mouth.