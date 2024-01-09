Howard Stern Rips Aaron Rodgers Over Jimmy Kimmel Controversy
The Jimmy Kimmel-Aaron Rodgers feud continues, after Rodgers suggested Kimmel was sweating out the release of new files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel had his say Monday night, Rodgers answered it on Tuesday. But Kimmel's good friend, Howard Stern injected himself into that situation on Tuesday. He blasted Rodgers for messing with Kimmel.
Here's what he had to say:
A lot of people agree with Stern. Rodgers implying Kimmel was associated with a pedophile crossed a line. ESPN and Pat McAfee both had to issue statements about what the four-time NFL MVP said.
On Tuesday, Rodgers was on McAfee's show and kind of kept it up, but claimed he'd never accused Kimmel of being a pedophile. It doesn't really seem like this thing is going to die any time soon. Rodgers is just going to continue to be who he is. He'll continue to go on his conspiracy rants and this stuff will keep happening.