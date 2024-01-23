How Much Does a Super Bowl Commercial Cost in 2024?
Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us, as the NFL's showcase event will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There are tons of reasons to watch the game. It's the biggest American sporting event of the year, Usher is sure to put on an entertaining halftime show and, of course, there are the commercials. And you better be watching those because brands pay a ridiculous amount of money to air them.
While we don't have figures for the exact cost for a 30-second commercial for Super Bowl LVIII, we do have the numbers from previous years so we can get a good idea of what it will cost.
CBS has already sold out its entire allocation of time for commercials and, based on what Fox sold ads for last year, the network is set to rake in cash. In 2023 for Super Bowl LVII, Fox was charging $7 million for a 30-second commercial. That's incredible. That was up from $6.5 to $7 million in 2022 for Super Bowl LVI. The jump from 2021 to 2022 was steep, as a commercial cost $5.6 million for Super Bowl LV. That remained the same as Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
Given inflation and the NFL's increased ratings this season, CBS will almost certainly be able to charge more than the $7 million Fox did last season.
Commercials weren't always this expensive. The price tag has been growing for years. In fact, until Super Bowl XXIX in 1995, ad spots during the big game cost less than $1 million. Times have certainly changed.