Super Bowl LVIII Date, Location & Time: When is the Super Bowl in 2024?
By The Big Lead
When is Super Bowl 2024?
Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where is Super Bowl 2024?
Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
How Do I Watch Super Bowl 2024?
Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS. You can also stream it on Paramount+. There's also a Nickelodeon broadcast that will be kid- and family-friendly, with slime.
Who Is Performing at Halftime of the Super Bowl?
Usher. It's Usher! How do you not know this — it's been on most of the blogs.
Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024?
We don't know this. We can't know this yet. There are multiple teams alive in both the NFC and AFC. If you're asking for an educated guess, then it's going to be the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravns.
Why Does the Super Bowl Use Roman Numerals?
The Roman numerals were adopted to clarify any confusion that may occur because the NFL Championship Game — the Super Bowl — is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season. So it makes more sense to think about the Super Bowl as Super Bowl LVIII than the 2024 Super Bowl, played after the 2023 season.