What Time is the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Performers, Songs, How Long & How to Watch
By Liam McKeone
Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner, which means the famous Super Bowl Halftime Show is, too! The biggest viewing event of the year, this year's Big Game will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11 at the Las Vegas Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium. It will be quite the scene as the Super Bowl's first-ever Vegas show. And the football will definitely be good, too.
But you're here because you want to know about the non-football thing happening. Here's what you need to know about the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.
What Time is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
As evidenced in the name, the halftime show will be performed at, well, halftime. That will come after two quarters of play on the field between the two teams representing each conference. How long those two quarters take varies; there are many factors at play, like teams using timeouts and the officials reviewing and things of that nature.
So we cannot give you an exact time. But we can give an estimation. Opening kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can expect the Super Bowl Halftime Show to occur between 8 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET.
How Long is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
As with the start time there is no set time for how long the halftime show takes. But, typically speaking, NFL halftimes last about 15 minutes and there's always room for a commercial or two. It therefore seems safe to assume that Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show will take somewhere between 12 and 15 minutes.
Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers
The only performer we know for sure will be in Las Vegas is the main act-- Usher. You may have seen the Apple Music commercial by now. He should put on a hell of a show. Many of his more famous songs also feature fellow artists, such as the masterpiece that is Yeah!, which features Lil Jon. So Usher is the only performer we can with certainty will be on-stage come February, but there's a strong possibility there will be plenty of others showing face as well.
Super Bowl Halftime Show Songs
As with potential guest performers, we will not know the setlist for the Super Bowl Halftime Show until it happens. But my colleague Stephen Douglas did plenty of research for you, reader, and came up with a potential setlist that would hit all of Usher's most famous tracks while making for an enjoyable show.
Here's what we think the halftime show setlist will look like:
Confessions Part II
Without You (feat. David Guetta)
My Way
Love in the Club
Good Good (Feat. Summer Walker, 21 Savage)
Risk It All (feat. H.E.R.)
OMG
DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love
U Remind Me (Feat. Lizzo flute solo)
Standing Next to You (Feat. Jungkook)
Yeah! (feat Lil Jon and Ludacris)
How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show
Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show will be apart of the whole program. If you are watching the Big Game on CBS, then you do not need to do anything as long as the channel stays on CBS.