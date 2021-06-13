With Seven Running Backs and No Quarterback Of Course the Texans Want to Run the Ball
The Houston Texans are probably going to be a disaster this year. After going 4-12 last season they did not make a pick until the third round. They hired one of the oldest coaches in NFL history, are building a weird team culture under Jack Easterby, and even canceled minicamp which seems like something a new coach would want. Oh, and their star quarterback wants a trade which they couldn't even do if they wanted to because is facing a slew of sexual assault allegations at the moment.
So what does a football team do in this situation? Committ to the run, obviously. Here is offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, via HoustonTexans.com:
"I've got to do a better job calling more runs," Kelly said. "Going back and looking at it, I've got to do a good job calling more runs and letting our backs and our line get into a rhythm and get into a groove as far as how that game's being played out up front. Each year you go into the offseason looking at different schematic ways and personnel ways that you can improve, and we feel like we've done that."
So when they do get back to training camp (as the only franchise that did not have a minicamp) they'll be working on that run game. The only problem is that in order to run the ball well, you need throw the ball and Tyrod Taylor has thrown for just 700 yards since he left Buffalo. Good luck establishing the run.
The good news is that they have so much depth at running back. So much depth you might think a graphic like this is a joke.
Related Articles
Deshaun Watson Wants Trade to Broncos According to Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson
Houston Texans Canceling Mandatory Minicamp Because Who Needs Practice Anyway?
Packers President Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'Complicated Fella'
Canadiens' Jake Evans Taken Off Ice on Stretcher After Brutal Hit From Mark Scheifele [UPDATE]
Last season's leading rusher David Johnson is returning, plus the Texans have added Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead. Johnson turns 30 this season. Ingram is 31. Burkhead is 30. Lindsay is the only one who is on the right side of 30. Plus Dontrell Hillard, Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips are also currently on the Texans roster.
Who needs minicamp? I guess when your quarterback situation is somewhere between incredibly good and non-existent, there's no point in practicing if the good guy won't be their either way. Just hand the ball to one of your many running backs and watch the magic happen.