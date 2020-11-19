'Home Alone' is a Christmas Movie
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 19, 2020, 12:46 PM EST
Christmastime is here and that means it's time to watch Christmas movies. Since we're all exposed to Christmas movies annually, people develop opinions on the films. Some of those are bad. Some are just complete nonsense, like one promoted today online that Home Alone is not even a Christmas movie.
The official poster for Home Alone features Christmas lights and snow and a child dressed in a Christmas sweater.
The events in the movie take place in the days leading up to Christmas and end on Christmas.
There is a scene were people watch Christmas lights go on.
Santa is mentioned at least eight times and Kevin tells a Mall Santa what he wants for Christmas.
There is a Christmas tree and Christmas stockings are hung from the mantle.
The term "Merry Christmas" is spoken out loud eight times. The word "holiday" is said six times.
Kevin hides in a manger scene. He also goes to church on Christmas Eve and a choir preforms while he has a discussion with a neighbor about the importance of family. The character's name is Marley.
The Home Alone soundtrack includes songs like Star of Bethlehem, White Christmas, Please Come Home For Christmas, O Holy Night, Carol of the Bells, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
It was released on November 16, 1990, a prime date to release a Christmas movie.
Freeform will show Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York a combined 26 times during their "25 Days of Christmas" marathon in December. So feel free to watch it and soak up the Christmas spirit.