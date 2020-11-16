Donald Trump 'Bullied' His Way Into 'Home Alone 2'
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 16, 2020, 10:33 AM EST
Home Alone came out 30 years ago today. One of the best Christmas movies ever, people are rightly celebrating it with something besides the usual "BUY THE HOME ALONE HOUSE" posts. Insider has an interview with director Christopher Columbus in which he explained how Donald Trump ended up in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. It was utterly Trump-ish.
Via Insider:
Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage. Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie." So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, "Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience." But he did bully his way into the movie.
This explains so much. Both about Trump and America. He saw an obvious branding opportunity and demanded he be included. And people ate it up because people are simple at heart. They love to recognize things. This is why Stan Lee is in every Marvel movie. It's why Chappie was in Chappie. None of us are totally above it.
In another oral history of Home Alone published today, Columbus also explained why he would never work with Chevy Chase. Via The Independent:
He’s an impossible human being and I just couldn’t make a picture with him – it’d be like making a film with Donald Trump.
Starting to think Columbus isn't a fan of Donald Trump. If this gets back to the big guy, he's likely to withdraw his support of Columbus Day.