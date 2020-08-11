Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas Movies Will Not Cancel The Holiday Season
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 11 2020
This year has been a little dark so far. I thought trying to make things brighter just would have made more darkness, but it turns out Hallmark's Christmas in July was kind of soothing. Under normal circumstances, I try to avoid holiday-themed entertainment outside the particular holiday season, but sometimes you just need to watch people pretend to bake cookies in large, immaculate kitchens.
At some point during a made-for-TV classic, probably starring a couple people you remember from the 1990's, darkness again crept into my mind. What if coronavirus affects the Countdown to Christmas? I mean, Hollywood is shut down right now, right? We're not getting new episodes of anything this fall that isn't already in the can, ready to go.
So I went to Google to find out and was horrified to learn that in March it was reported that Hallmark movies, including a Candace Cameron-Bure film, had been pushed back, like everything else. This was devastating. College football is one thing. Family-friendly, holiday-themed RomComs are another. Luckily, after some more searching I found out that they already had 40 movies locked and loaded for the Christmas season. (And Lifetime will carry 30 new movies.) Beginning in the middle of October.
This is a tremendous relief. Christmas is not canceled. At least in 2020. But it is really seriously time for America to get COVID-19 under control. Wear your masks and stay home and away from other people. Otherwise, Hallmark won't be able to produce any movies for the 2021 Countdown to Christmas. When will this end?