Roundup: Helen McCrory Dies at 52; Dwyane Wade Buys Stake in Utah Jazz; Liberty Sues Jerry Falwell Jr.
Actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52 ... Moderna plans to have vaccine booster shot ready by fall ... Justice Department sues Roger Stone, wife for $2 million in unpaid taxes ... Liberty University sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for millions ... What to watch in the markets in the week ahead ... Brooke Baldwin signed off from CNN for the final time ... Joe Biden wavers on restricting refugees ... Biden later said he'd raise the refugee cap amid pressure ... Russia expels 10 U.S. diplomats in response to new sanctions ... Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings" will cost $465 million for one season ... A review of the latest episode of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" ... Julius Randle dropped 44 Friday night ... Cody Bellinger has a fracture in his leg ... The Celtics signed Jabari Parker to a two-year deal ... Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Utah Jazz ... David Ross ripped MLB after Ryan Tepera suspension ...
Speaking of which, I present to you: Ronald Acuña:
Steve-O went too far while facing the Hot Ones gauntlet in the Season 14 finale:
You know a band we forget about far too often? Stone Temple Pilots. Here are a few classic tracks.
"Interstate Love Song"
"Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart"