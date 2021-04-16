I Simply Cannot Wait to See What Ronald Acuña Does Next
Ronald Acuña simply will not stop until he's universally recognized as the face of baseball, even if that's largely a ceremonial title with little real world value. Like one of those World's Greatest Dads mugs. Yeah, it's a nice sentiment but what's really important is that it holds hot coffee.
In the same way, it's not so much about coming up words to describe for just how exciting Acuña is to watch as it is tuning in every damn day with the expectation he'll do something new that will add another dimension to his greatness.
Today it's scoring from second on an infield single he had no business scoring on.
Acuña was dead to rights if Javier Baez makes a good throw. Yet the Cubs shortstop was as surprised as anyone that his colleague was making a mad dash for home. It's the second time this week the MVP candidate's absurd hustle has garnered shock and awe.
And that effort is being heaped on top of sheer production. The Braves' heart and soul leads the league in runs, hits, doubles, home runs, RBI, slugging and OPS. He's becoming appointment television and one of the better MLB TV players of the era. It's to the point where one feels the need to clear out their schedule so they can catch the next superhuman feat live.