Harris Faulkner Net Worth, Salary, & More
By The Big Lead
Everything to Know About Harris Faulkner's Net Worth
Harris Faulkner is a staple of Fox News' daily lineup. The long-time anchor hosts two shows on weekdays and has been at the network since 2005. Faulkner currently hosts The Faulkner Focus at 11 a.m. ET, following by co-anchoring Outnumbered at noon ET every week day. Given her prominent position at Fox, questions about her salary and net worth are natural. What follows is all the information we could gather to answer those questions.
Faulkner has worked all over the U.S. after getting her start in Los Angeles as a freelance business writer for LA Weekly, while working as an intern for KCOP-TV. She then worked in Greenville, North Carolina, Kansas City and Minneapolis-Saint Paul before jumping to Fox News in 2005.
What is Harris Faulkner's Estimated Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Faulkner is worth $6 million. That is obviously an estimate as her assets aren't public knowledge. Her net worth is also doesn't seem to include the net worth of her husband, Tony Berlin. Berlin is a former TV anchor who is now the president and CEO of Berlin Media Relations in New York City.
NAME
ESTIMATED NET WORTH
AGE
HOMETOWN
PROFESSION
Harris Faulkner
$6 Million
58
Atlanta, Georgia
Political Journalist
What is Harris Faulkner's Salary?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Faulkner makes $2 million a year at Fox News. Again, her salary isn't public knowledge, but this figure makes sense given that she's a daytime host who works on two of the network's shows. Primetime hosts do command higher salaries than those who work days. Given the reported information that Jesse Watters makes around $5 million, slotting Faulkner in at $2 million makes sense.
Harris Faulkner's Early Roles And Career
After graduating from the University of California Santa Barbara with a degree in mass communications, Faulkner began her career as a freelance business reporter for LA Weekly. At the same time, she began interning for KCOP-TV in Los Angeles. Soon after, she moved to Greenville, North Carolina to take a job as a reporter and anchor for WNCT-TV.
In 1992, Faulkner moved to Kansas City where she became an evening anchor for WDAF-TV, a position she held until 2000. At that time, she moved to Minneapolis-Saint Paul to take a job as the evening anchor for KSTP-TV and remaining with the station in 2004. In 2005, she was hired by Fox News and moved to New York City.
Her first role at Fox was as a correspondent for the revived A Current Affair. When the show was canceled in October of 2005, she remained with the network in various roles. From 2011 to 2017, Faulkner anchored Fox Report Weekend, while acting as a fill-in anchor on other shows. In 2014, she became a co-host on Outnumbered, then started The Faulkner Focus in 2021.
Harris Faulkner Has More Than 560,000 Followers on Twitter
Faulkner has a massive social media following, with Twitter (or X) garnering the most traction. She has more than 565,000 followers on Twitter, while also featuring a substantial 199,000 followers on Instagram.
SOCIAL MEDIA
FOLLOWERS
Twitter (X)
565,000
199,000
That is everything you need to know about Harris Faulkner's net worth, salary and career.