Jesse Watters Net Worthy, Salary, & More
By The Big Lead
Everything to Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters
Jesse Watters has risen quickly in less than a decade to become a centerpiece of Fox News' evening lineup. He's the co-host of The Five, which airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET, and Jesse Watters Primetime in the 8 p.m. ET slot. He began the latter show following the firing of Tucker Carlson, and was made the network's permanent 8 p.m. host in June of 2023.
Watters is 45 and already the host of two of Fox News' biggest weeknight shows. He's likely to be with the network for a long time and is certainly a huge part of its future plans.
What is Jesse Watters' Estimated Net Worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Watters is worth $10 million. It's fair to take that number with a grain of salt, since finding that figure with a celebrity whose salary isn't public can be difficult. But, given that Watters has been hosting shows for Fox for years now and published a book entitled How I Saved the World in 2021, this figure is probably not far off.
NAME
ESTIMATED NET WORTH
AGE
HOMETOWN
Profession
Jesse Watters
$10 million
45
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Political Journalist
What is Jesse Watters' Salary?
After his net worth, it's fair to wonder what Watters makes per year. It's estimated that Watters makes $5 million a year. Given that he hosts two shows on Fox News, that seems like a safe assumption, though those numbers aren't public. That estimate comes from Celebrity Net Worth.
Jesse Watters' Early Role and Career
After graduating from Trinity College in Hartford, CT, Watters began work as a production assistant at Fox News. In 2003 he joined the production staff on The O'Reilly Factor, and as soon as 2004 began appearance in on-air segments of O'Reilly's show. In 2014, Watters first appeared on Outnumbered, then later began occasionally guest hosting.
By November 2015, Watters was finally given his own show, a monthly program called Watters' World. The show became a weekly feature for the network in January of 2017, airing on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.
In April of 2017, Watters joined The Five as one of the show's co-hosts, a role in which he's remained to this day. In April of 2021, Harper Collins announced his aforementioned book How I Saved the World, which was published on July 6 and debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times nonfiction best-seller list.
Watters' star was rising and he took Fox News' 7 p.m. slot with Jesse Watters Primetime on January 24, 2022, and Watters' World was ended officially on January 15, 2022. After Tucker Carlson was fired, Watters took over the coveted 8 p.m. ET slot with Jesse Watters Primetime in June of 2023.
What Are Jesse Watters' Notable Accolades?
Watters is a New York Times best-selling author and hosts two prominent shows of Fox News. He's certainly a powerful player in the cable news world. He's taken over the slot Carlson occupied at the network as likely the future of the company. Sean Hannity isn't getting any younger and Watters is likely the successor to the throne as the man the company is built around.
Jesse Watters Has Over 5 Million Combined Followers Across Social Media
All reporters understand that utilizing social media is a key component to the industry nowadays. Given the information above, it should come as no surprise that Watters is more popular than many of his peers in this regard. The Fox News host boasts over five million combined followers across his various social platforms.
His most popular profile is on Twitter (also known as X), where Watters has amassed 2.6 million followers at the time of writing. He mostly uses it to tweet out clips from the various FOX shows he is part of. He does the same thing on Facebook, where he has 1.4 million followers. Somewhat surprisingly Watters is also quite active on TikTok with his 781,000 followers. His least active social media site is his Instagram profile, which boasts 732,000 followers; Watters appears to post about once a month there, as opposed to daily everywhere else.
SOCIAL MEDIA
FOLLOWERS
Twitter (X)
2.6 Million
1.4 Million
TikTok
781,000
732,000
That's everything you need to know about Fox News' Jesse Watters.