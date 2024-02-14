Is Harris Faulkner Married? Everything to Know About the Fox News Star's Relationship Status
By The Big Lead
Harris Faulkner is a long-time Fox News anchor who is a centerpiece of the network's daily daytime lineup. She currently hosts The Faulkner Focus at 11 a.m. ET every day, and is a co-anchor of Outnumbered at noon ET daily. Given her high-profile position, questions about her personal life have circulated. What follows is everything to know about her life and relationship status.
Faulkner was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Her father was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, and the family moved around as a result. That included a move to Stuttgart, Germany. Faulkner graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a degree in mass communications. She immediately jumped into the media world, beginning by working as a freelance business writer for LA Weekly. She also began work as an intern at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles before getting a break.
Harris moved to Greenville, North Carolina where she worked as a reporter and anchor for WNCT-TV. Then in 1992, she moved to Kansas City where she became an evening anchor for WDAF-TV. She held that position until 2000, when she moved to Minneapolis-Saint Paul as an evening anchor for KSTP-TV. She remained at the station until 2004.
In 2005, Faulkner joined Fox News where she was a correspondent for the revived A Current Affair. The show was canceled in October of 2005, though she remained at Fox News afterwards. From 2011 to 2017, Faulkner anchored Fox Report Weekend while substitute anchoring for several shows. In 2014 she became a co-host on Outnumbered, and started The Faulkner Focus in 2021.
As a huge name at Fox News, information about her relationship has become public. She's married to a man who is famous in his own right.
Is Harris Faulkner Married?
Faulkner has been married to former TV news anchor Tony Berlin since 2003. Berlin is the president and CEO at Berlin Media relations in New York City, but also worked as a news, reporter and field producer for years. The pair met when they both worked in Minneapolis. Berlin was the anchor at WCCO-TV.
Berlin often shares photos with Faulkner and their two daughters to his social media accounts. Faulkner does the same while also sprinkling in a number of work-related shots.
What to Know About Tony Berlin
NAME
AGE
Hometown
Job
EDUCATION
Tony Berlin
55
Tucson, Arizona
CEO, Berlin Media Relations
Occidental College, American University
Berlin graduated from Occidental College in 1989 with a degree in political science. He then went on to finish his masters in public policy and journalism at American University in 1993. He actually began his career as an elementary school teacher in Los Angeles from 1989 until 1992. Then in 1992 he began working part-time as a TV producer for Cox Media Group. In 1993, he moved to Savannah, Georgia and worked for WJCL 22 as a TV news reporter. In 1994 he moved to Roanoke, Virginia to work for WSLS 10 as a news reporter.
In 1995, he moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked for Cox Enterprises as a reporter and anchor for more than three years. After that, in 1998, he landed at WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities, working as the network's lead news reporter and fill-in anchor. He worked there for seven years and met his future wife during that time.
Berlin moved to New York City in 2005 and worked as a field producer for WCBS-TV. In 2006, he got out of the TV news game and worked as a media relations manager for Padilla Speer Beardsley for two years. He became the director of media relations for Credit.com in 2008 and moved on from that job in 2011 when he started Berlin Media Relations, where he still works as president and CEO.
How Long Have Harris Faulkner and Tony Berlin Been Together?
Faulkner and Berlin were married on April 12, 2003, and met while working for rival media outlets in Minneapolis.
Harris Faulkner Relationship History
Not much is known about Faulkner's relationship history before she met Berlin. Their relationship is the only publicized romance she has had. She has no previous marriages.