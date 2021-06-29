Roundup: Halsey Announces New Album; Paul George Saves the Clippers; Shohei Ohtani Hits Another Bomb
Russia and China declare friendship treaty ... Clarence Thomas comes out against federal marijuana laws ... Supreme Court rejects transgender bathroom dispute ... Stock futures flat after S&P 500 hits new record ... Judge throws out antitrust lawsuits against Facebook ... Delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Africa ... Latest on Miami building collapse ... Halsey announces new album ... New "Ozark" Season 4 casting news ... Kevin Spacey wants a comeback ... Shohei Ohtani is still on fire ... Vanderbilt took Game 1 at the College World Series ... Paul George saved the Clippers in Game 5 ... The Lightning dominated Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final ... Winners and losers from the NBA draft combine ... Angel Hernandez ruined another game ... Kylian Mbappé was roasted on Twitter ...
MLB is better and fairer because of the crackdown on sticky stuff [Sports Illustrated]
The glorious purpose of Loki [The Ringer]
Why no one is sure if the Delta variant is deadlier [The Atlantic]
Rookie quarterbacks with the best chance to succeed [CBS Sports]
Arizona State leadership's credibility at state due to NCAA violations [Yahoo Sports]
What is the Scottie Pippen rebuttal documentary going to be like? [The Big Lead]
All the highlights from the incredible France-Switzerland match at Euro 2020:
Dylan Bundy had a bad time on the mound Monday night. Don't watch if you're squeamish:
Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement:
This video is mesmerizing:
Alien Ant Farm -- "Smooth Criminal"