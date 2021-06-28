The Big Lead
Kylian Mbappe Roasted on Twitter After Missed Penalty Kick at Euro 2020

Ryan Phillips
Jun 28, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT
France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16
France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16 / Marcio Machado/Getty Images
Switzerland beat France on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020, knocking out the world champions in a stunning upset. A thrilling match ended when French superstar Kylian Mbappé missed a penalty kick to hand victory to the Swiss. Twitter was not kind to him.

The 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star couldn't bury his spot-kick try, mucking it up and allowing Swiss keeper Yann Sommer a chance to save it. He did and Switzerland's boys went absolutely nuts.

Mbappé immediately faced an onslaught of negativity on Twitter as he was mercilessly roasted. Here are some of the best tweets we saw.

Mbappé was a huge disappointment in the match and, moreover, in the tournament as a whole. Despite being the most-hyped player in the French attack, he failed to score. This is despite bagging 42 goals in 47 appearances for PSG during the 2020-21 season.

France was considered by many the favorite to win the competition. Most of the roster that won the 2018 World Cup was back and, if anything, even more loaded. Particularly with the addition of an in-form Karim Benzema. But Les Bleus are found wanting, out in the first stage of the knockout round and left to wonder what could have been.

