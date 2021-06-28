What's the Scottie Pippen 'Last Dance' Rebuttal Documentary Going to Be Like?
Scottie Pippen is in the midst of a remarkable campaign aimed at promoting bourbon that has only grown more intense by the day. It kicked off in earnest about a week ago when the Hall of Famer joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and bristled at a Kevin Durant-Michael Jordan question. Four days ago, the outstanding Tyler Tynes, exploring for GQ, heat-checked his way into more explosive Pippen commentary on Charles Barkley, Phil Jackson, Ben Simmons and more. Today things reached critical mass as Pippen aired it all out on The Dan Patrick Show, taking direct aim at his former Bulls coach with some strong accusations.
The man has a lot to get off his chest and appears resolute to keep answering when queried. So what happens over the next slate of media appearances? What types of questions will he be asked now that the cat is out of the bag that his life is an open book interested in recriminations and setting the record straight?
It's impossible to know the specifics but it doesn't seem logical where the terminal is somewhere further up the tracks. Michael Jordan's documentary quite obviously left a sour taste in Pippen's mouth. And it's no surprise, remembering how he was characterized between MJ blurring the line between all-time greatness and calculated hagiography. If producers and executives in the field are not jumping over each other to partner with Pippen for a rebuttal documentary sharing his complete side of the story, it'd be both eyebrow-raising and a potential missed opportunity.
Whether you think Pippen is maximizing a marketing opportunity or delighting over scorched Earth is a matter of perception. But if there's a willingness to dive in and chip away a bit at Jordan's established narrative, doing it via expensive and journalistically sound filmography would seem to be of utmost importance. There's some rich text to mine and if this past week's commentary is any indication, no qualms about making things as entertaining as possible.
It seems like an intriguing possibility. One that millions of people would be receptive to at least exploring for an episode of 30 minutes or whatever final form it takes. Again, far smarter minds than my own are probably greasing the skids here in preparation for such a project but a little groundswell to sweeten the pot at the end of the rainbow never discouraged anyone.