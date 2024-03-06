Greg Gutfeld Net Worth, Salary, & More
By The Big Lead
Everything to Know About Greg Gutfeld's Net Worth, Salary, & More
Greg Gutfeld has slowly become one of the biggest stars of Fox News over the past 15 years. Gutfeld joined the network in 2007 hosting Red Eye at 3 a.m. ET, and now he is part of two nightly shows. The 59-year-old is one of the co-hosts of The Five, and also hosts Gutfeld!, Fox's answer to a late-night talk show. Along with Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity, Gutfeld is one of the network's cornerstones.
As one of Fox News' biggest stars, it's natural to wonder how much money he makes and how much he's worth. What follows is what we found on those matters.
What is Greg Gutfeld's Estimated Net Worth
Gutfeld is worth an estimated $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Given that Gutfeld hosted Red Eye from 2007 to 2015, has been a co-host on The Five since 2011, and Gutfeld! has been a weeknight show since 2021, he has almost certainly racked up a good chunk of cash. That number makes sense, given the high-profile work he's done and the length of time he's spent at the network. On top of that, Gutfeld has released a number of books, and is a New York Times bestselling author.
NAME
ESTIMATED NET WORTH
AGE
HOMETOWN
HOW HE EARNS HIS MONEY
Greg Gutfeld
$18 million
59
San Mateo, CA
Fox News host, author
What is Greg Gutfeld's Salary?
Gutfeld has multiple jobs at Fox News, including being a co-host on The Five and hosting Gutfeld!. Given the popularity of those two shows, he likely makes a really nice salary. Gutfeld has an estimated salary of $7 million a year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That feels like it's in the right range for what he does at the network.
NAME
ESTIMATED SALARY
MONEY MADE PER MONTH
MONEY MADE PER WEEK
MONEY MADE PER DAY
MONEY MADE PER HOUR
MONEY MADE PER MINUTE
MONEY MADE PER SECOND
Greg Gutfeld
$7 million
$583,333
$145,833
$20,833
$868.05
$14.46
$0.24
Greg Gutfeld's Early Roles and Career
After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, Gutfeld interned at The American Spectator as an assistant to R. Emmett Tyrell. From there, he moved to a staff writing position at Prevention, and worked as an editor for several magazines owned by Rodale Press. He took a staff writing position at Men's Health in 1995, and was promoted to editor-in-chief in 1999. That lasted a year before he was replaced.
Gutfeld moved from Men's Health to become the editor-in-chief of Stuff magazine. Circulation grew from 750,000 to 1.2 million during his tenure, but he was fired in 2003, soon after he used dwarfs for a stunt at a conference of the Magazine Publishers of America. He remained at Dennis Publishing, becoming the director of brand development. He was editor-in-chief of the company's Maxim U.K. edition from 2004 to 2006 and met his wife during that time. His contract was not renewed after it expired in 2006.
Gutfeld was a contributor to The Huffington Post from its launch in 2005 until 2008. In 2007, Fox News hired him to host late-night talk show Red Eye, which initially aired at 2 a.m. ET from Monday through Saturday, and at 11 p.m. on Saturday evenings. The show moved to 3 a.m. in October of 2007. In 2011, Gutfeld became a co-host on The Five, which airs weekdays at 5 p.m.. He left Red Eye in February of 2015 and began hosting a weekly late-night show called The Greg Gutfeld Show. It aired Saturday nights at 10 p.m.
In April of 2021, the show moved to weeknights at 11 p.m. and was renamed Gutfeld!. By the end of 2021, The Five and Gutfeld! averaged more than 5 million viewers.
Greg Gutfeld Has More Than 3 Million Followers Combined on Social Media
Gutfeld currently has 2.6 million followers on Twitter (or X, if you're Elon Musk and literally no one else), while he also has 522,000 followers on Instagram. That's a huge following for a TV star, as his reach easily tops 3 million people.
SOCIAL MEDIA
FOLLOWERS
Twitter (X)
2.6 million
522,000