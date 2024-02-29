Greg Gutfeld Relationship Status: Is the Fox News Host Married?
By The Big Lead
Greg Gutfeld has become a huge part of of Fox News' political coverage over the past few years and now occupies two of the network's coveted weeknight slots. He started at the network back in 2007 as the late-night host for Red Eye, which aired at 2 a.m. ET on weekdays for a few months before moving to 3 a.m. ET. Four years later he took on The Five as an additional duty and then stopped doing Red Eye in favor of his own branded late-night talk show in 2015. Now, he remains of the co-hosts of The Five and still hosts his own late-night talk show, Gutfeld! at 11 p.m. The 59-year-old has never been shy about discussing his personal life, so it's natural to wonder if he's in a relationship or married.
Gutfeld has been in media since graduating college back in 1987 and has had a long and winding career that has taken him from writing for magazines, being an editor-in-chief of a magazine, a contributor to the Huffington Post and several different shows on Fox News, beginning in 2007. That's a long time in the spotlight. What follows is a look at his relationship status.
Is Greg Gutfeld Married?
Gutfeld has been married to Elena Moussa since 2004. He met the former Russian model, fashion stylist and photo editor in London, where he lived for three years. The couple does not have children. They got married in small ceremony in New York while both were working in the U.K. They moved back to the U.S. in 2006.
How Long Have They Been Together?
Gutfeld and Moussa met in 2004, when he was the editor-in-chief of Maxim magazine in the U.K. She was working as a photo editor for Maxim's Russia publication and the two met at a Maxim conference in Portugal. Moussa and Gutfeld shared neighboring hotel rooms, and he claims he relentlessly hit on here for several days. She was initially "pretty cold" to him, but did agree to a date when he eventually asked her out.
Moussa quickly moved to London with Gutfeld. The pair got married in late 2004 after only dating for about five months. Gutfeld's contract with Maxim UK expired in 2006 and the company chose not to renew it. The couple then moved back to the U.S.
What to Know About Elena Moussa
The 41-year-old Moussa was born in Russia, but spend time in London during her childhood. She was a runway model early in her career, but transitioned to working as a photo editor and fashion stylist. In 2011 she opened her own design company called The Moussa Project. She still works on photoshoots as a stylist and is credited in magazines all over the world. She often posts photos from shoots she's worked on to her Instagram page.
Moussa went back to school in 2015 to study fashion design. She enrolled in the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City, and also lists the Fashion Institute of Technology under the education section of her LinkedIn bio.
NAME
AGE
HEIGHT
HOMETOWN
CAREER
EDUCATION
Elena Moussa
41
5-foot-10
Moscow, Russia
Model, photo editor, fashion stylist
Parsons School of Design, Fashion Institute of Technology
Do They Have Kids Together?
Gutfeld and Moussa do not have children together.