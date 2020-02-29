Mekhi Becton Turned Heads with 40-Yard Dash at the Combine
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020
Mekhi Becton wowed the crowd of scouts and executives with his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. The massive offensive lineman weighed in as the biggest player in attendance, then busted out an eye-popping 40-yard dash for someone that size.
The tackle from Louisville measured in at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. That's enormous, but the big man showed he could move when it came time for the 40-yard dash. Check out Becton's run below:
That unofficial time was then updated to 5.10, which is incredibly fast for someone his size, as was his 1.80 10-yard split. In fact, his 40 time it was the third-fastest time by a player of at least 340 pounds since 2006. Only Dexter Lawrence (5.05) and Dontari Poe (4.98) have been faster, and they both were roughly 20 pounds lighter than Becton.
Becton also looked great during his on-field work, as he shuffled his feet and moved around as well as anyone:
Becton is already the top offensive lineman on Mel Kiper's board, and it's not hard to see why. He's huge, he can move and there's probably more room for him to improve.