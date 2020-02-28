Tristan Wirfs is Putting up Ridiculous Numbers at the Combine
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 28 2020
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs is considered one of the best offensive tackles available in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he might be proving he's the best on Friday. Wirfs is showing out at the NFL Scouting Combine, putting up some ridiculous numbers during athletic testing.
Wirfs measured in at just a hair under 6-foot-5 and weighed 320 pounds. He's a big dude, so what he did next was crazy. He had a record-breaking vertical jump and tied the broad jump record for an offensive linemen. If that wasn't enough, he then ran a 4.86 40-yard dash, with a 1.69 10-yard split.
Here's his 40:
His vertical leap of 36.5 inches was better than all but 16 of the wide receivers who tested and set a new record for an offensive lineman:
And his 10-foot-1 inch broad jump tied the previous record for an offensive lineman:
Wirfs is an explosive athlete at that size and he's sure to pick up a lot more fans this week at the combine. That's crazy stuff.