Jerry Rice Wearing Hilariously Large Niners Helmet Chain to Cowboys Game
The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys tonight to fight for the right to fly to Philadelphia and take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. As is often the case the stars are coming out for the marquee matchup. Including one Jerry Rice, who is wearing a comically large, potentially diamond-encrusted 49ers helmet chain around his neck.
The bowtie really brings the fit together.
Dressed to the nines for the postseason, just like all the players. Love it. They should take after his example, really. The more heavy chains featuring football helmets we get, the better is what I say.