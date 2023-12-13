'Mad Dog' and Stephen A. Smith Were Shouting Over Each Other About Who Knows What
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo was on First Take on Friday and things got very heated. During a discussion about [change topic based on week] he and Stephen A. Smith disagreed vehementely. While Stephen A. [took one side of the discussion], Mad Dog [took the other side] and fireworks ensued. Here's video.
I'm just kidding. They were talking about Nikola Jokic's ejection. It's unclear which sides they were on, but that's unimportant. So just ignore them both breaking kayfabe by laughing at how ridiculous they sound. That's why they're the best in the business. Because deep down the really do disagree, obviously.
Compare this to the measured, cool, casual discussion that took place on Undisputed this morning.
Skip Bayless and Nick Young, chopping it up like two old friends getting together for a beer on a random lunch spot on a Wednesday. And it just so happens that Draymond Green did something violent, which meant it was time for a peaceful conversation. There's nothing contrived here. No shouting. It's almost serene.
Perhaps the folks at ESPN could learn a thing or two from the host that got away. Skip Bayless has again proved there's no need for theatrics in sports debate. If two people share an opinion on opposite sides of the table, there's nothing wrong with that. And certainly no reason to shout.