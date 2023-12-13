Nikola Jokic Ejected On Serbian Heritage Night In Chicago
We've had a lot to talk about this week regarding officiating in the NFL, not to be outdone, NBA officials must have felt left out. Early in the Denver Nuggets face-off with the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected for mildly arguing a no-call. To make matters worse, it was Serbian Heritage Night in Chicago. Jokic is probably the most famous Serbian on the planet.
Check this out, even Bulls announcers Adam Amin a Stacey King couldn't believe it:
Even the Bulls fans who came to see Jokic play were booing the ejection. They only got to watch him play for 16 minutes. He scored four points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists. Essentially, based on how he was playing, they missed seeing a Jokic triple-double thanks to a thin-skinned official.
Just a ridiculous scene. People went to that game to watch stars, not officials.
Denver wound up winning 114-106, leaving Bulls fans with even more to complain about.