Draymond Green's Excuse For Hitting Jusuf Nurkic Is Ridiculous
Draymond Green was ejected Tuesday night for essentially punching Jusuf Nurkic in the face. It was yet another ugly incident that marred a really good game in which the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 119-116. After the game, Green discussed the incident and his excuse for hitting Nurkic was, quite frankly, ridiculous.
Here's the highlight of what happened:
And here is what Green tried to say caused him to do it:
That's just hilarious. Does he think anyone will buy this? He claims he just wildly swung his arms to try and get a foul call, but he just so happened to wheel around and deck Nurkic in the side of his head. Right. The fact that he looked completely annoyed while spinning around to make contact I'm sure is just a coincidence.
No one should take this seriously. I think it's likely Green is facing a lengthy suspension from the NBA, especially since it's been less than a month since he put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.